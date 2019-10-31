Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or 530-493-2900; klamathneighbors@yahoo.com; or PO Box 375, Happy Camp, CA 96039.

It sounds like Trees and Trails had a great hike last Saturday! You may be interested in going on their local hikes in the future it would be a good idea to contact Francine Banzali or other hikers for direct notice of when they’ll go again.

The gang at Partner’s Deli had a Halloween costume party last Saturday also with music, of course, and karaoke. Best costumes were those of Shauniece Polmateer, Annalee Jones, and “Shrek,” who was so convincing in costume that his real identity wasn’t announced and remains a mystery. Partner’s Deli is at 63906 Hwy. 96. Stop in for lunch 11 to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Wildwood Tavern and Lodge, at 45200 Highway 96 in Seiad Valley Thursday evening will host music and dinner for Halloween. Give them a call for details at (530) 496-3665.

The Fall Harvest Craft Faire in Seiad Valley will he held Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and supports the Seiad Valley Fire Department. Call Debbie at (530) 496-3201 with questions. She can arrange to save you a table or half a table.

We just breathed a sigh of relief for a summer not inundated with smoke for months and started prescribed burning. Now we hear of the awful havoc caused by the Kincaid Fire and others. It brings to mind the fires in Paradise, Magalia and Redding last year. Prayers and thoughts of great admiration and appreciation for the firefighters and those whose lives are disrupted.

Last Thursday the Bible Study of Christian Fellowship at the Happy Camp Community Center began the study of Laura Story, whose family experiences led her to write “When God Doesn’t Fix It: Lessons You Never Wanted to Learn, Truths You Can’t Live Without.” I was reading her other book, “I give Up, the Secret Joy of a Surrendered Life.” I am looking forward to the study, especially knowing of the difficulties her family went through when Martin had his brain tumor. We have many suffering with cancer and difficulties for whom this study will be a blessing.

Unfortunately our Bible Study leader, Kirk Eadie, left for an ambulance call and wasn’t back in time to join us but we reviewed the first lesson. Kirk reminded us that we won’t meet Thursday at 6 p.m. as usual, so everyone can hand out candy to trick or treaters. He also reminded us that this weekend we “fall back:” set your clocks back an hour or you’ll be late for church Sunday morning.

You wouldn’t want to be late, as it is the day to hand in shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. I’ve forgotten how many millions of boxes Samaritans Purse sends out. Happy camp doesn’t make millions but we do a number of shoe boxes for children in other parts of the world who have so much less than we do. The video describing the program can be found online by searching Operation Christmas Child.

We need to get our shoeboxes in this week so they can be taken to Horse Creek Community Church which takes ours with theirs to the collection point in Redding or Sacramento and off they go to all parts of the world.

Last Sunday morning, Kirk shared a prophecy update on the news in our world today. As Billy Graham said, we can go through life with the Bible in one hand and the newspaper in the other. Interesting how the constant turmoil in the Middle East, Russia, Turkey and Syria tie back to the ancient prophecies in Ezekiel 36-38.

Some will be celebrating Halloween with a parade of little ghosts and goblins from the Happy Camp Elementary School on Thursday. There will also be a couple of Haunted Houses, including one at the Happy Camp Fire Hall.

Friday is All Saints Day, a time of remembrance of believers who have passed away. Our 18 year old son’s service was on that day years ago, so we remember. The angels came for him much earlier than we planned but we brave the bitter grief that comes and try to understand as the poem says…

“I’ll lend you for a while a child of mine,” He said.

“For you to love the while he lives and mourn for when he’s dead. It may be six or seven years, or twenty-two or three,

But will you, till I call him back, take care of him for me? ...

He’ll bring his charms to gladden you, and should his stay be brief, You’ll have his lovely memories as solace for your grief.

“I cannot promise he will stay; since all from earth return,

But there are lessons taught down there I want this child to learn ... Now will you give him all your love, not think the labor vain.

Neighborhood Watch will meet on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Let me know if there are any events planned for our veterans, please. Love to hear from you.

We are about to enter a very busy holiday time. If your organization or group has plans, give me a call or email at least a week in advance.