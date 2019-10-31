So I heard from Constance Vigilla the other day, who has since moved, however still quite aware of the state of affairs here and there. If you recall, she had brought our attention to the chem trails well before it was in the public eye, and other issues that were beyond the horizon at the time.

She’s now referencing the writings on the walls of time, and how circumstances have a way of coming round and round again (circum) and the yin yang of it all. How we’re supposed to learn from our past, and evolve our thinking in the process. How so many cliches speak to the duality of the things we experience and perceive ... more than one side to anything. The front, the back, the up, down in out etc. We accept all that, except when it comes to politics?

It’s the old divide and conquer that’s on the walls. Your own home turf at stake. Speaking of walls, have you notice the ancient walls built were BCE time. These incredible structures that have stood the test of time are standing examples of our limited perspective and a greater knowledge buried or forgotten.

Great civilizations have come and gone. Her question to us now is, is the limited states to succumb to that failed fate?

Her advice is to rise above the divide, an overview is always insightful, bringing one to see the many different viewpoints. Funding your own take, perspective and sovereignty.

Her reminder that humans are not all pack animals, some are solitary sojourners, and we as unique individuals encompass many a walk through our lives. Live and let live is what we used to say, when she said “expect the best but prepare for the worst” was also said.

But I said, we have young people who should be able to live out their dreams with great expectations. And so should you was said in response. Our communication went on and on, perhaps I’ll share more another day. For now, make your vow one of the peace and harmony you know deep in your being and proceed in joy.

Dorothy Einsele

Yreka