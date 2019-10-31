He was one of two men involved in 2018 attack in Taft

The second of two defendants in a home invasion robbery and carjack-kidnap of a Taft man has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison.

Jose De Jesus Mota was sentenced last week in Kern County Superior Court, just days after codefendant Eduardo Alcantar-Lopez received a 14-year prison term.

Both men pleaded no contest to robbery charges in the May 2018 attack on a Taft man in his home on San Emidio street.

The man was beaten and forced into his car at knife point, Taft Police said, and forced to drive to a nearby bank where the defendants told him to take money from his bank account.

Instead, he told bank employees about the crime. Both Mota and Alcantar-Lopez fled just before police arrived.

Mota was captured a short time later.

Alcantar-Lopez was caught several days later.

Mota has been in custody since his arrest and was given credit for a total of 599 days time served and good behavior.