Police investigate burglary, hit and run

7:59 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:16 Animal Control

Occurred at Seventh St/Center St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

12:29 Poss or Pass Check w/ intent to Defraud

Occurred at Gas Wars on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

12:35 Medical Aid

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:50 Theft under $50

Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

2:19 Violation Court Orders

Occurred at Erickson & Brown Funeral on Lucard St. Disposition: Civil Problem.

2:55 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:40 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. Disposition: Report Taken.

5:37 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Tenth St/Rails To Trails. Disposition: Unfounded.

7:34 Abandoned Vehicle

Occurred at A St Park on A St. Disposition: Completed.

9:44 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at McDonalds on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

2:51 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:14 Possession

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:28 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Artz Westside Chevron on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

5:27 Found Property Report

Occurred on Center St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Report Taken.

5:36 Assist other Departments

Occurred on N. Lincoln St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:59 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Kern St, Taft.