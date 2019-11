Police investigate reported robbery, vandalism and trespassing

6:53 False Alarms

Occurred on S. Eighth St. Disposition: False Alarm.

8:09 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on E. Lucard St.Disposition: Report Taken.

9:25 Animal Control

Occurred on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

12:01 False Alarms

Occurred on Philippine St. Disposition: False Alarm.

12:51 Violation Court Orders

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Report Taken.

1:16 Assist Stranded Motorist

Occurred at Sixth St/Warren St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

3:14 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Alpine Ave. Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:33 Trespassing

Occurred on McKinley St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:39 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:07 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Clark's Tire And Auto on North St. Disposition: Completed.

8:28 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Countryside Car Wash on Kern St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:01 Robbery/ PC211 and all attempts

Occurred at Safe 1 Credit Union on W. Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:45 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Rite Aid, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

10:48 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Safe 1 Credit Union, W. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:08 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Lucky 7, S. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:14 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Moose Lodge, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:14 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:17 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:25 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

5:15 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Completed.