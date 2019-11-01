In order to prepare California businesses to compete for nearly $3 billion in government contracts, the California Contracting/Acquisition/Procurement Industry Days Expo will provide a two-day long deep dive into the contracting process, offering opportunities to ask questions and personally interact with U.S. Navy procurement personnel involved.

The California Contracting/Acquisition/Procurement Industry Days Expo tackles upcoming rebuild and repair of facilities damaged in July 2019 earthquakes.

The event, presented by Saalex Corporation and Trowbridge & Trowbridge, will be held at the Kerr McGee Center, 100 W. California Ave., in Ridgecrest, Nov. 6-7. The highlight of the event is the U.S. Navy’s Long Range Acquisition Forecast for 2019, presented by the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division operating out of China Lake. NAWCWD participation includes a networking session with many of the departments involved, to share information on contracting. The expo will include Vice Adm. Michael T. Moran, former commander of NAWCWD, as Keynote Speaker.

In addition to the LRAF presentation, three major sessions will be in focus at this year’s Industry Days Expo. The sessions are as follows: “Other Transaction Authority: Powering Innovation and Opportunities,” “CMMC Requirements: 2020 Compliance and Beyond,” and “NAVFAC Earthquake Rebuild Forum.” The OTA session will take a deep dive into agreements and opportunities for research and prototyping. The CMMC session will address the upcoming release of the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 1.0 requirements, focusing on common issues.

The Earthquake Rebuild Forum tackles the issue of damages at China Lake after the 2019 earthquake, and the estimated $4 billion in necessary repairs and replacements.

For a second year, the C-CAP Industry Days will coincide with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Veterans Small Business Week. The week of Nov. 4-8, the SBA is turning focus toward businesses owned by veterans across the United States. As a National Veterans Small Business Week event, veteran-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to attend or exhibit.

There will be panel discussions and speakers specifically focused on veteran experiences and interests as business owners. Those interested should reach out as soon as possible for more information.

The small businesses participating in the expo come from a variety of backgrounds, and the event is expanding this year to provide opportunities to as many groups as possible. This is a great chance for small business owners to learn the ins and outs of doing business with government agencies directly from the source. All interested parties, including those who have no experience with government contracting, are urged to reach out through the C-CAP website. The C-CAP Expo hopes to bring together voices from a variety of backgrounds such as Veteran, female, and minority business owners to promote greater diversity in the businesses involved in our government. The Ridgecrest Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau produces the CCAP Expo. For registration and information, visit www.ccapexpo.com.

Tickets are free for government passes, such as those with a .mil, .gov or .ca email address. An “industry pass” ticket will cost $195.