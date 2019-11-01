Two persons of interest identified in attempted robbery

Taft Police have identified two possible suspects in an attack on a woman at a local ATM Wednesday night.

Both are considered "persons of interest" but have not been charged pending further investigation.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack, police said.

Police said the victim told officers she had withdrawn money from the ATM at Safe 1 Credit Union at 1092 West Kern Street about 9 p.m. when "she was immediately approached by a male subject who demanded her purse."

The suspect assaulted the woman during an attempt to steal her purse.

The victim was injured but not major injuries.

The suspect fled in a vehicle driven by another unidentified man.

The suspect who attacked the woman is described as African American or biracial man wearing a hooded sweatshirt which partially concealed his face. The vehicle was described as a red or burgundy colored four door sedan.

Anyone with additional details or information is asked to contact the Taft Police Department at 661-301-1574.