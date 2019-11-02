In an act of protest several congressional Republican law makers stormed a closed door investigative session on Wednesday led by Democrats in a secure facility on Capitol Hill.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Laura Cooper, was due to speak about her knowledge of the mechanics of the U.S. and Ukraine policy. In what was described as “play ground antics,” a group of Republican Congressmen, responding to Trump’s demand that they stand by him in the impeachment inquiry, engaged in an unprecedented stunt, barging into a bi-partisan investigative session in an attempt to disrupt the closed door meeting, demanding transparency.

Such a display of hypocrisy is saddening, considering the Benghazi investigation, orchestrated in a similar manner, operated without any disruption from the opposition party. Even more baffling is the fact that the investigation session impacted by the congressional stunt was bi-partisan, seating Republican representatives: Nunes, Conway, Turner, Wenstrup, Stewart, Crawford, Stefanik, Hurd and Ratcliffe, along with Democrat majority leaders.

Based on this, was such a stunt necessary, clearly inconsistent with House ethics, rules and norms? If the president asked the Republican Congress to jump off a cliff, would they?

John Swanson

Hornbrook