For most people, the words “vision clinic” likely conjure humdrum images of a quiet doctor’s office, but the vision clinic hosted last week by the Karuk Tribe – in coordination with OneSight and the Walking Shield Foundation – was anything but dull. As with other OneSight clinics, the four and a half day event took 18 months to plan. From Oct. 21-25, the Yreka clinic provided free comprehensive eye exams to 1,356 people and corrective lenses to 993 people who needed them, made possible by an impressive team of multicultural volunteers and a vast array of technology.

Multiple Siskiyou County schools benefitted from the clinic, including Etna and Fort Jones Elementary. Comprehensive eye exams were provided to 672 students from various local schools. “Those that needed them came away rocking their new glasses just hours later,” Etna Elementary School shared on its Facebook page. "Many of the children who received corrective lenses, did so for the first time because of this wonderful service," said Karuk Tribe Health and Human Services Operations Manager Jeanna Frost.

OneSight Program Manager Dawn Yager has been organizing the vision clinics for 12 years. Having helped plan and execute 65 clinics over that time, she was able to provide a wealth of information about OneSight and the inner workings of its clinics. OneSight is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, she noted, and focuses on “creating a world where a lack of access to vision care is no longer a barrier to human achievement and possibility.” The nonprofit’s founding sponsor is Luxottica, the largest eyeglass frame manufacturer in the world and owner of LensCrafters, Pearle Vision, Sunglass Hut, Oakley, Ray Ban and many other big name brands.

It was thanks to Walking Shield Foundation that the clinic came to Yreka. Walking Shield Program Manager Marvin Thurman said the organization’s mission is to improve the quality of life for American Indian families by coordinating programs that provide a variety of resources and services. The organization works with OneSight four times each year to coordinate vision clinics for tribal communities. Other recent clinics included one at the Yurok Reservation and one at the Hoopa Reservation.

Walking Shield communicated with Karuk Tribal Chairman Russell Attebery to get permission for OneSight to hold a clinic at the Kahtishraam Wellness Center. The clinic was originally going to be open only to tribal members but was opened up to the general public once it became apparent that more screening spots were available.

Nearly 50 volunteers from around the world manned the clinic’s series of mini stations, which simulate the experience a patient would have at the eye doctor. Twelve optometrists were on-site as well. Patients visited an eye chart station first, then a color and depth station, then on to pupillary distance where the patient’s current prescription was read.

Each station had a tablet computer for the clinic volunteer to document the patient’s information and then send it electronically to the tablet at the next station. That system eliminated the need for patients to carry any paperwork with them.

A barcode sticker was affixed to each patient’s arm to give a readout of their information when scanned. Thanks to the organization of patients’ information, if OneSight were to return to Siskiyou County, patients who visited the recent clinic would receive care that’s continued rather than segmented.

Eight exam lanes contributed to the expedited vision screening process. After visiting all of the stations, vision clinic visitors received a printout detailing their prescription and wear schedule for glasses. Glasses were manufactured on-site for those who needed them. There was also a table of ready-made readers.

Patients get to choose their own frames regardless of their age, Yager said, and the frame options are extensive, stylish and good quality.

Custom-built pods house all the necessary equipment for the OneSight clinic. There is a great deal of equipment needed to complete every phase of the clinic process. The technology is new, efficient and exceptional, Yager said.

After lenses are cut to fit perfectly into the patient’s selected frames, an optical professional makes adjustments to be sure the glasses are fitted exactly to their new owner.

The OneSight clinic’s volunteers are selected from a pool of applicants who are all Luxottica employees. Yager reported that 5,000-6,000 employees apply every year to participate in a OneSight clinic. Approximately 1,500 are selected to participate at a clinic somewhere in the world. Those who worked at the clinic in Yreka came from nine countries around the globe, including South Africa, Italy and Canada.

Each volunteer is selected specifically for their unique skill set, Yager explained. The team captain for the Yreka clinic, for instance, handles technology for Luxottica in South Africa. Another is in charge of inventory and logistics for Luxottica in Milan, Italy – the company’s home base. And one of the eye doctors who worked at the Yreka OneSight clinic is in charge of all the doctors employed by Pearle Vision corporate.

Though its founding sponsor is its largest contributor, OneSight reaches out to other corporate sponsors to help make its large clinics a reality. Combined Insurance – a company based in New Jersey – was the sponsor of the clinic at the Kahtishraam Wellness Center in Yreka.

Putting on the clinics is both rewarding and exhausting, Yager said, adding that there’s no chance for boredom. After breaking down the equipment and packing everything up on Oct. 25, Yager and others were headed to the next clinic in National City, California, just outside San Diego.