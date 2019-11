Arrests for assault, public intoxication

8:42 Trespassing

Officer initiated activity at E. Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:12 False Alarms

Occurred on Stokes Ln. Disposition: False Alarm.

10:55 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:56 False Alarms

Occurred at Devon's Body Shop on Main St. Disposition: False Alarm.

11:01 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Artz Liquor & Deli on Kern St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:13 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Sinclair Station on Kern St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

2:12 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Artz Westside Chevron on Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:49 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:05 Out of Control Juvenile

Occurred on Oak St. Disposition: Completed.

4:29 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at 7-11 on Sixth St. Disposition: Completed.

4:54 Theft under $50

Occurred at Save More Market on Finley Dr. Disposition: Unfounded.

7:39 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Lincoln St/Birch St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:43 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at G&a Mini Mart on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

7:59 Suspicious Person

Occurred at N. Tenth St/San Emidio St. Disposition: Completed.

8:41 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at B St, Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:51 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:59 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred at Fifth St/Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

9:26 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Gas Wars on Center St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:30 Public Intoxication

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:34 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on E. Kern St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

11:02 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at W. Ash St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:28 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Irene St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

11:53 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Lucard St.

12:17 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:38 Assault - non aggravated

Occurred at Oasis on North St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:12 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Alpine Av. Disposition: Checks Ok.