The the election for the Scott Valley and Shasta Valley Watermaster District, Rick Lemos beat out Scott Kinkade, 46 votes to 22 votes according to the Siskiyou County Clerk's final election night results.

It appears that Republican Megan Dahle will succeed her husband Brian serving in the District 1 Assembly after beating Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt with 57.9 percent of the vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Dahle finished the evening with 48,516 votes versus Betancourt’s 35,342, according to the Secretary of State’s semi-official election results.

Results were similar among Siskiyou County voters, where election turnout was low, at 34.7 percent. Betancourt received 45.7 percent of the vote while Dahle came out on top with 54.3 percent.

The the election for the Scott Valley and Shasta Valley Watermaster District, Rick Lemos beat out Scott Kinkade, 46 votes to 22 votes according to the Siskiyou County Clerk’s final election night results, released just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Of 217 eligible voters in the district, 69 returned ballots.