Indian Wells Valley Water District customers managed to reduce their water use by 32.5% in October when compared against a 2013 baseline benchmark, according to the latest conservation reports.

IWVWD General Manager Don Zdeba released the results Tuesday, noting that the district conserved more water this October when compared to 2018 (29.8%) and 2018 (29.4%).

The results were reported the State Water Resources Control Board as part of its self-reporting on water consumption since the state started requiring water restrictions in 2015 due to an then-ongoing drought.

In June 2016, the water district agreed to strive for a voluntary 20% water conservation goal. The decision came after the State Water Board allowed water agencies to “self-certify.”

While the state indicated at the time that IWV met a zero percent conservation target, the water district board chose to pursue an overall 20% conservation target due to the basin’s listing as being in critical overdraft.

“When compared to the same period of time using the baseline year of 2013, a 22.6% cumulative savings has been achieved since June 1, 2016, when the 20% conservation target established by the Board took effect,” Zdeba stated in his report on Tuesday.

According to the report, the residential gallons per capita per day for October (or water used per person per day) was 137 gallons. This is down compared to 144 gallons in October 2018, 145 gallons in 2017 and 164 gallons in 2016. The water use for October 2014 was 182 gallons.