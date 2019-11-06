Both suspects are Bakersfield men

Taft Police have made two arrests in the assault and attempted robbery of a Taft woman on Oct. 20.

Taft officers, working with the assistance of Bakersfield Police, arrested Letroy Higgins, 18, of Bakersfield on Tuesday just after 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Bakersfield.

Late Wednesday morning, a second suspect, identified as

Azevedo, 19, was arrested in Bakersfield, again with the assistance of Bakersfield Police.

The men are being charged in connection with the attack on a Taft woman who had just taken cash from an ATM at Safe 1 Credit Union late on Oct. 30.

Police said the victim was accosted by a male suspect who demanded her purse, than assaulted her trying to steal it.

The suspect fled without the purse in a vehicle with a second suspect.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Within hours, police said they had identified two "persons of interest”.

Both suspects were booked into the Taft jail and charged with attempted strong arm robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit a crime.