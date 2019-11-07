The Lions' 2018 Homecoming King and Queen, Tyler Robinson and Olivia Hanna, were on hand to crown Newton and Hogan, while Ryder Elam and JadaLynn Rain Bennett were the crown bearers.

Etna High School seniors Creed Newton and Sadie Hogan were crowned King and Queen Friday evening before the start of the varsity football game against Portola.

Newton is the son of Clint and Jenny. He is the older brother to Jack and Zoe and nephew to Zack and Cory. He has played football for the Lions for four years.

In a statement read during the ceremony, Newton said he is “looking forward to learning new things and making new friends” while attending college or trade school after graduation. He added that he is going to miss his brothers and all the good times they had.

Newton thanked Hogun “for being such a great princess and friend.” He also thanked his family, friends, and coaches “for always supporting him.”

Hogun is the daughter of Donnie, Veanne and Julie Hogun and younger sister to Hayden, Harrison, Eric, and Aubrey. She thanked the senior boys for voting her to be their princess and the senior class “for making high school worth the long days, with the laughs and memories we will never forget.”

Hogun thanked Newton “for being the sweetest prince on this field tonight.”

She added that she appreciated the Scott Valley community “for all the support they give to all the students and athletes at Etna High School.” She also thanked all the princesses, adding, “you all look beautiful.”

The Lions’ 2018 Homecoming King and Queen, Tyler Robinson and Olivia Hanna, were on hand to crown Newton and Hogan, while Ryder Elam and JadaLynn Rain Bennett were the crown bearers.

Ryder is in kindergarten at Etna Elementary. During the ceremony, the audience was told that he would like to be a pro baseball player when he grows up and that he likes to play baseball and football with his family and go fishing, swimming and camping.

JadaLynn is 3 and a half years old and attends pre-K at Fort Jones Elementary. She enjoys gardening with her papa, playing with her friends at school, as well as making people laugh. When she grows up she would “like to be a pretty princess just like Sadie.”

The freshman princess was Grace Hubbard and the freshman prince was Tucker Deala. The sophomore princess was Harli Gomes and the sophomore prince was Logan Johnson. Haylee Menne was the junior princess and Jacob Knechtle was junior prince.