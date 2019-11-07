Approximately 125 boxes are packed for each holiday. Approximately $5,000 in cash donations and $4,000 in food donations are required to fill the 250 boxes. The community, including individuals, churches, civic groups and Mechanics Bank have been generous in meeting the Salvation Army’s needs each year.

The Scott Valley Salvation Army will be signing up eligible individuals and families to receive Thanksgiving dinner boxes on Friday, Nov. 8 at Bob’s Ranch House in Etna from 9-10 a.m. and at the Scott Valley Family Resource Center, 11920 Main Street in Fort Jones from 11 a.m.-noon.

The final signup will be held on Monday, Nov. 11 at Bob’s Ranch House from 8-9 a.m.

All clients must bring proof of income at signup time.

Thanksgiving boxes will be packed on Monday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Etna United Methodist Church, and boxes will be distributed from noon-2 p.m. No early pickups, please.

Volunteers to assist in packing boxes are needed from 10 a.m.-noon, plus a few sturdy volunteers to assist in distributing boxes from noon-2 p.m.

Anyone wishing to volunteer should contact Marilyn Seward, (530) 467-3355 or Pam Merchant (531) 239-6336.

Approximately 125 boxes are packed for each holiday. Approximately $5,000 in cash donations and $4,000 in food donations are required to fill the 250 boxes. The community, including individuals, churches, civic groups and Mechanics Bank have been generous in meeting the Salvation Army’s needs each year. Cash donations should be addressed to Scott Valley Salvation Army and mailed to PO Box 651, Etna, CA 96027.

The SVSA meets emergency needs of Scott Valley residents with help from local donors and the larger Salvation Army organization. Year-round assistance is available, on a limited scale, for utility bills, food, rent, and certain other one-time emergency needs. Certain criteria must be met, but low income individuals and families should call (530) 467-3355 for more information.