Two domestic violence cases, theft and auto burglary

7:37 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred at Supply Rw/Fourth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:31 Animal Control 1911050008

Occurred at Car Quest Auto on Sixth St. Disposition: Completed.

9:31 Taft City Ordinances

Occurred at First Baptist Church on North St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:32 Theft under $50

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

10:41 False Alarms

Occurred on Fifth St. Disposition: False Alarm.

11:45 False Alarms

Occurred on E. Warren St.Disposition: False Alarm.

12:11 Burglary- Auto

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Report Taken.

12:41 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Sunset Ln. Disposition: Completed.

1:57 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Harrison St/Hwy 119. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:34 Civil Matter

Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. Disposition: Completed.

4:23 Missing Juvenile

Occurred on Mary St. Disposition: Report Taken.

7:46 911 Hang-up

Occurred on San Emidio St. (Hundred block.). 8Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:53 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. 8Disposition: Report Taken.

88:58 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on Mary St. Disposition: Completed.

10:13 Assist Stranded Motorist

Occurred at Wood St/Hwy 33. 8Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:48 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.