OT Cookhouse will give free meal to veterans on Saturday, City plans celebration Monday at Veterans Memorial Park

Two Veterans Day Observances are planned in Taft.

Saturday, OT Cookhouse will host its annual Veterans Appreciation Lunch on Saturday at 1 p.m. All veterans eat for free.

Decorated Vietnam War veteran and four-term Taft City Councilman Randy Miller will be the master of ceremonies at the City of Taft's annual Veteran's Day Celebration on Monday.

The event takes place starting at 10 a.m. at Veteran's Memorial Park, 209 East Kern St.

Miller is a United States Navy Veteran and Purple Heart recipient who suffered a neck wound in combat. He was elected to the Taft City Council is 2002 and stepped down 2018 after 16 years as a councilman and mayor.

The public is encouraged to attend the event and show support for Taft's veterans and active duty military personnel.

All veterans and active duty servicemen and servicewomen in attendance will receive a challenge coin.

Following the ceremony, lunch will be served courtesy the Taft Petroleum Club.