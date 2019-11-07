There was a haunted wagon from the Squaw Valley Riding Club in the circle, a school bus, a fire truck, and a probation officer along with the 14 other organizations and community members that offered games, candy, toys, and food for a fun night of dress up for all ages.

Instead of having children wandering the streets of McCloud on Halloween, the McCloud Elementary School and the community came together and circled their cars for a Trunk and Treat Halloween.

There was a haunted wagon from the Squaw Valley Riding Club in the circle, a school bus, a fire truck, and a probation officer along with the 14 other organizations and community members that offered games, candy, toys, and food for a fun night of dress up for all ages.

As a group of witches gathered around a cauldron, they got children to play and sit in the middle and turned them into little scarecrows. The kids were awarded small toys and candy for their participation.

“We only use local children,” said one of the colorful witches from the group. Their trunk event was hosted by the McCloud High School and the McCloud Community Recreation Council.

McCloud Elementary School Instructional Aide Kim Knudsen, also known as “Hector the Corrector,” supported the PTO by helping sell hot dogs for $1.

“It is sure great seeing so much of the community coming together for the benefit of the children,” Knudsen said.

Children ran from trunk to trunk to play the games offered and find out what they would get from the decorated and themed trunks. Bob Weider wore his annual haunted Minion costume, and school secretary Rosa Mero offered hot drinks dressed in a Day of the Dead themed costume. Judy Sarti, a new community member, went all out dressing herself and her car trunk in spider attire offering a spider toss into pumpkin heads for prizes.

Some community members came to pass out candy and didn’t dress up. Others matched some of the trick-or-treater's costumes coming in their work clothes like supervising correctional officer Ben Stallings and firefighter Quintin Minear, who let kids see his fire engine up close.

Stallings, who also has young children said, “It is wonderful that so many people collaborated to provide a safe environment for kids to trick or treat and showing our support for the community.”

Not all goblins and ghouls were children. Parents and friends came dressed up too. Some with their dogs in costumes as well. “Some of us residents don’t get the trick-or-treaters, so participating in this Trunk and Treat lets us enjoy seeing the kids with their clever imaginations at work dressing up and having fun,” said a purple witch who calls herself Patty Ballard-Faulkner.

It was hands-on for kids who visited the haunted wagon driven by an insane cowboy and a wicked witch created by Martin and Carolyn Glenn.

Bobbie Minear with the McCloud Community Resource Network, president of the McCloud Chamber Lorinda Meyer with her husband, past McCloud Chamber of Commerce President Claudette Silvera, Pastor Ken Carpenter with the McCloud First Baptist Church, Sheri Burris, Catherine Stallings, Amber Ramos, Stephany Burris, Mary Worley, retired school teacher Jeralee Hanson, Anne Mero, were also among the community members with open trunks to support the many children parading through the evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the school parking lot.

As most of the candy disappeared in the first hour, it was estimated that 80 to 100 children attended, which means that the event drew children from outside the McCloud school district.