Three-month remodel job is nearly complete. Council will have to wait, though

City offices and eventually the Taft City Council will be relocating back at 209 E. Kern Street.

The Civic Center, which has undergone a major remodeling over the past three months, reopened on Friday at 8 a.m., City officials announced.

The City Council will likely meet in the Oildorado Room at the Transit Center again on Nov. 19 while work continues on the audio and video equipment in the council chambers.

The main city offices and the council chambers have undergone asbestos removal from the floor and a major upgrade since offices were closed on Aug. 9.

The modernization has been in the planning stages for several years, but the asbestos problem came up only recently.

The asbestos in in floor tiles beneath carpeting that is going to removed and replaced.

After the asbestos is removed, the modernization starts.

In addition to the carpeting throughout the building, new LED lights will be installed along with more energy efficient windows.

Modifications to come into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements are also planned.

The council chambers will undergo an extensive reconstruction and the permanent seating there will be removed. Movable chairs will be there for council meetings and the chambers will be available for community uses at time, City Manager Craig Jones said.

In addition, a new projection and screen system will be installed.

Audiences will be removed.

The City has budgeted about $700,000 for the project.