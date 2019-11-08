The Friends of Jesse Mullin are very grateful to all of those who helped make the Oct. 19 fundraiser in Etna such a success. Through your generosity, more than $4,000 was raised towards helping Jesse and his family purchase a wheelchair-accessible van. In conjunction with other fundraising efforts, such as those of the Knights of Columbus, an account at Banner Bank, and a GoFundMe site, a total of $35,000 has been raised thus far. With these funds the family has been able to purchase a van, with only a few thousand dollars still needed to entirely cover the cost.

The fundraiser at the Etna United Methodist Church was made possible through donations of time, talents, and resources from many local businesses, organizations, and individuals. Many thanks to Bob’s Ranch House, Dave’s Place, Mountain Village Park/Shell, the Denny Bar Company, Five Marys, Paystreak Brewing, the Gifted Horse, Grain Street Bakery, Martin’s Experienced Items, Scott Valley Feed, South Fork Bakery, Three Little Birds, Wildwood Crossing, Etna Hardware, Banner Bank, and Mechanics Bank for their donations of gift cards, other items, and services.

Donations of food, crafts, and gift baskets also came from many local churches, including Etna United Methodist, Scott Valley Berean, and Sacred Heart Parish. Individuals who contributed hand-crafted items, gift baskets, food, and other items included Bonnie Dresser, Dawn Schott, Diane Journey-Winman, Terry Dwyer, Gordon Thomas, Craig and Linda Cabot, Greg and Dona Farnum, Liz Orme, Mary Kay Herold, Tom and Sharon O’Brien, and Gracie Griffith.

We also thank the folks who contributed their talents to the Variety Show, including Lucy Denman, Judy York, Jim and Debbie Perdue, Gayle Ely, Gracie and Cole Thompson, Leslie Burkhart, Max Walton, Jim Ayres, Karen and Rochelle Arruda, and Carolyn Hewes.

If we have inadvertently omitted any names, we hope those folks will forgive us and know that their efforts were also greatly appreciated. Thanks also to all who attended the fundraiser – your presence and generous donations made it a successful event. Even after the wheelchair-accessible van is completely paid for, Jesse and his family will continue to need our support as they face medical bills and the costs of ongoing therapy and care. If you would like to contribute to this on-going effort, you can do so through the family’s GoFundMe page, or make a donation at Banner Bank in Greenview or Yreka.

The “Friends of Jesse” Committee