Founded in 2013, Salt and Savour was founded by David Edmondson in 2013. The company produces a line of raw, organic sauerkraut which is carried in approximately 25 retail locations from Southern Oregon to Sacramento.

Made in Dunsmuir, Salt and Savour’s newest apple ginger sauerkraut was announced yesterday as a finalist in the national 2020 Good Food Awards’ pickle category.

“I fell in love with homemade sauerkraut about eight years ago and just had to learn to make it myself,” Edmondson said. “My little hobby got a bit out of control until it was time to move it out of the house,” he added regarding the founding of his business.

With the addition of fresh spices included in the fermentation process, Salt and Savour sauerkraut comes in five distinct flavors: classic caraway seed; horseradish; red cabbage and ginger; apple ginger; and garlic dill.

The Good Food Awards recognizes companies that are producing food that’s good for both consumers and the environment, “favoring practices that build soil health for generations to come without the use of pesticides and herbicides,” according to a press release from the Good Food Foundation.

A total of 307 food and drink crafters from 42 states, Washington D.C. and Guam “represent the best in delicious, sustainable fare,” according to the release.

Categories include beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, elixirs, fish, grains, honey, pantry, pickles, preserves, snacks and spirits.

Edmondson’s sauerkraut is among 403 products that rose to the top in a blind tasting of 1,835 entries by 252 grocers, makers, farmers, journalists and chefs. The apple ginger sauerkraut then passed “a rigorous vetting” to confirm it meets Good Food Awards standards regarding ingredient sourcing and environmentally sound agricultural practices, the release adds.

“An additional 17 high scoring products were disqualified for not meeting the sustainability standards,” Good Foods Foundation said.

Winners will be announced on Friday, Jan. 17 at a 1,000 person gala in San Francisco, followed by two days of celebration.

Sauerkraut is made with cabbage through a process of bacterial fermentation and is thought to improve gut health. Rich with probiotics and vitamins, sauerkraut also contains dietary fiber which aids digestion, balances blood sugar and can help lower cholesterol.

‘While I started eating sauerkraut for the probiotic health benefits, what hooked me was adding this element of sour (sauer) to meals and how it just seemed to improve and enhance nearly every meal,” said Edmondson. “Our taste buds pick up five tastes: sweet, sour, bitter, salt, and umami (think of meaty, brothy, savory, foods – we use the term ‘umami’ because it was isolated by a Japanese chemist).

“I think of these five tastes as ‘elements’ of taste, so in order to get a full flavor from a meal, you need to include all of these,” Edmondson continued. “And I didn’t just make this up. There was a famous French Chef from the late 1800s, Auguste Escoffier, who included all five elements in his dishes, and that was before we had even isolated umami as a distinct taste. Anyway, sauerkraut just happens to be the easiest way to add sour – I have it with eggs for breakfast, it’s great on potatoes, tossed in salads, added to soup, topped on sandwiches, tucked into tacos. I realize I can sound a bit over-the-top with my love of sauerkraut but it’s genuine. I wouldn’t have started this business without this passion.”

Edmondson said he’s “truly honored” to be included as a finalist in the Good Food Awards which feature finalists that are “really impressively talented producers.”

And it’s great seeing that many of them, like Salt and Savour, are not based in large metro areas, Edmondson added.