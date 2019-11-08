L.A. Sheriff and woman's family seeking help finding Nadine Puckett

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office is looking for an at-risk missing woman who may be headed to Taft or already here.

Detectives said Nadine Ann Puckett, 64, was reported missing from the 1100 block of Artesia Boulevard in the city of Artesia on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at approximately, 2:30 p.m.

She is 5’04” tall, 109 lbs, has short white hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue hooded sweatshirt and grey pants.

Detectives said Puckett suffers from schizophrenia and possibly heading towards the city of Taft or Bakersfield area. Her loved ones have not seen or heard from her, they said, and are very concerned and asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org