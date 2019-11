Embezzlement, domestic violence, warrant arrest

6:35 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at San Emidio St/N. Tenth St. Disposition: Completed.

7:02 Animal Control

Occurred on Cypress Ln. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

07:38 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Coopers True Value Home Center on Ninth St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

9:38 Animal Control

Occurred at Kern St/Eighth St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:44 Loitering, About Schools

Occurred at Coopers True Value Home Center on Ninth St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:02 Trespassing

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Unfounded.

10:14 Embezzlement

Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:42 Medical Aid

Occurred on North St.Disposition: Assisted.

10:50 Animal Control

Occurred at E. San Emidio St/Bell Ave. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:51 Animal Control

Occurred on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:15 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:52 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:08 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Cougar Corner Bookstore on Finley Dr.

Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

2:40 Trespassing 1911060016

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Completed.

3:29 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Stokes Ln. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:46 Animal Control

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

6:05 Domestic Violence - Verbal Non-Aggravated

Occurred at Taft Transit Center on Supply Rw. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:09 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:46 Civil Matter

Occurred on Main.Disposition: Civil Problem.

21:47 Domestic Violence - Knife/Cut Instr

Occurred at Clark's Tire And Auto on North St. Disposition: Report Taken.

12:09 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Lierly Ave. Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:59 Possession Dangerous Drugs

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:35 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Cougar Ct/Wildcat Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.