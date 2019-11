Missing juvenile report, theft arrest

7:05 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:03 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Center St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

9:44 Trespassing

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

11:03 Abandoned Vehicle

Occurred at Gardner Field Rd/Commerce Wy. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

12:11 Missing Juvenile

Occurred on Oak St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

1:40 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at G&a Mini Mart on Kern St.Disposition: Report Taken.

3:12 Theft under $50

Occurred at Campos Tires on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

3:42 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Cougar Corner Bookstore on Finley Dr. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:23 Found Property Report

Occurred at First St/Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

5:42 Theft under $50

Occurred at Gas Wars on Center St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:30 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

9:13 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at 7-11, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:24 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Ford City Park, Cedar St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:47 Civil Matter 1911080003

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. Disposition: Civil Problem.

4:24 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.