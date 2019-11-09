Phillips 66 donates $25,000 to Taft College Foundation at event that includes 50 Lincoln Junior High AVID students

Taft College is recruiting the next generation of STEM students and brought 50 junior high students to the campus Thursday for lunch, a demonstration of some of the technology they may be learning in the future and to see a donation to help fund that education.

The students are sixth and seventh graders in Lincoln Junior High's AVID program.

They were all given "Future Taft College Alumni" T-shirts and welcomed by Superintendent-President Dr. Deb Daniels.

"We want to get you all thinking about continuing your education with us at Taft College," Daniels told the students.

After a lunch, the students got a tour and hands-on demonstrations of 3D printing, laser cutting and other science and teaching tools in the TC Energy Technology and Engineering Center.

They also learned a bit about Philips 66's role in the energy industry and took part in a check presentation as Phillips donated $25,000 to the Taft College Foundation.

Foundation Executive Director Sheri Horn-Bunk said a portion of the donation will fund TC's K-12 STEM Outreach.

The money came though a Phillip's 66 grant program, she said.

"The essence of the application a to build on STEM education on the Westside through our STEM Outreach and summer camp," Horn-Bunk said.