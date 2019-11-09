Two motorcycles collide with another vehicle west of New Cuyama

Two people were seriously injured when two motorcycles and another vehicle collided on Highway 166 west of New Cuyama Saturday morning.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli said one patient was transported by a CalSTAR helicopter and a second by a Santa Barbara County Fire Department ground ambulance.

Both suffered major injuries, he said.

The accident was reported at 7:15 p.m. on Highway 166 near Cottonwood Canyon Road about 12 miles west of New Cuyama.

The California Highway Patrol website said a truck pulling a trailer may have been involved.

