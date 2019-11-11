Congressman is impressed with what he saw

Taft's new urgent care clinic is less than a month from completion and Congressman Kevin McCarthy got an inside look at the new13,000 square foot medical building.

The West Side Health Care District is constructing the $9 million clinic to expand is medical offerings for western Kern County.

it is not going to be a full 24-hour emergency medical services, but its the biggest development in taft's medical infrastructure since the community's hospital was closed by Catholic Healthcare West in September 2003.

"This is going to be a welcome addition," McCarthy said. "It's been a long time coming. I think the community is going to be very proud."

the 13,000 square foot structure includes waiting areas for both adult and pediatric patients, and more treatment facilities then the old urgent care.

It also has a procedure room for minor surgical procedures and a room to manage unstable patients while awaiting an ambulance.

Health Care District Executive Director Jerry Starr said the District should get the completed building in the second week of December and expects to open the new facility in January.

It is funded by District reserves and a $4 million anonymous donation. the old clinic is going to be turned into a dental facility targeting low income patients.