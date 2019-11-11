RCIU investigates crimes on 25 Hill, Elk Hills Road

Thieves have caused big losses in crimes in the Taft-area oilfields.

The Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigation Unit is seeking the public's help in finding the people responsible for a two recent thefts:

•Between Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. and Sept. 13 at 5 a.m., unknown suspects cut down power poles on an oilfield lease off Elk Hills Road, stripped approximately $27,000 of copper wire and caused over $50,000 in property damages. If anyone has any information about this investigation, contact Detective Richard Hudson at 661-392-6091 or HudsonR@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019- 00149130.

•Between Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 6 a.m., unknown suspects stole a 6-foot metal link used to lower and raise pipes into a pumping rig, valued at approximately $6,700, from an oil lease on 25 Hill Road. Contact Detective Tanner Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org with any information. Refer to case #2019-00179155.







