Truck and pickup collide on Highway 33 north of McKittrick

An early morning traffic accident in the McKittrick area sounded alot worse than it actually was.

A pickup and oil tanker containing 70,000 pounds of oil were involved in a collision at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 33 at Lokern Road.

Everyone involved escaped with minor injuries, California Highway Patrol officer Adam Taylor said.

The tanker landed on its side, but it was off the road and none of its load spilled and it didn't block traffic lanes.

One lane of traffic could be impacted for a time in the morning while the oil is offloaded onto another truck.