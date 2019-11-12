Pregnant passenger hospitalized as a precaution

A San Luis Obispo man was airlifted to Kern Medical after possibly being paralyzed in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 33 Sunday afternoon.

A passenger, a pregnant woman, was hospitalized as a precaution.

The California Highway Patrol said Hoaqim Aboabboud, 46, was driving a Toyota Corolla northbound on the highway just north of Lerdo Highway just before 3 p.m. when the car left the roadway and overturned.

Both Aboabboud and his passenger, 32-year-old Marrisa Robles, also of Paso Robles, told investigating officers they had "no idea what happened" leading up to the crash.

Aboabboud had numbness and tingling to his legs and was flown from the remote crash scene.

Robles was also transported because of her pregnancy but suffered no apparent serious injuries.















