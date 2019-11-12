They suffered major injuries when trucks swerved, collided in front of them

The two motorcyclists injured in an accident on Highway 166 west of new Cuyama Saturday were part of a caravan of six vehicles, including the two Harley Davidson motorcycles and four pickups all driven by Bakersfield men, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said the group was westbound on the highway just east of Cottonwood Canyon Road about 7 a.m. when the driver of the lead vehicle, a Chevy pickup pulled into a turn out. the driver, Juana Vega Jr, 54, attempted to slow his truck but lost control and it spun back into the roadway in front of the other vehicles. One truck was able to avoid it, but a second one collided with it despite swerving.

One of the two motorcyclists, Daniel Ramos, 46, swerved to avoid that collision but hit a Dodge ram pickup and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Two more trucks collided and the other motorcyclist, Jose Alfredo Pelayo Jr. 42, tried to go around the accidents but either hit one of them or lost control of his motorcycle and went onto the shoulder and was ejected from his vehicle.

Ramos was the most seriously injured with a broken arm, broken ribs and brain hemorrhage. he was flown by a CalSTAR helicopter to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Pelayo suffered a broken arm and broken thumb and was taken by ground Ambulance to Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria

The pickup drivers were not injured.