Roger Dale Whiddon, 75, from Trona, CA, went home to be with Jesus on Nov. 8th, 2019. Roger was born in Marianna, Florida, on July 11th, 1944 to Mattie Mae and CJ Whiddon. Roger was a man of God and served his Lord, he was a member and former Head Usher of Calvary Chapel. He was a kind, loving man who would help anyone he could. He enjoyed telling jokes and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was honored to serve in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1965. He proudly wore his Veterans hat and loved the handshakes and thank you’s he received for serving our country. Roger also looked forward to his annual hunting and fishing trips.

Roger is survived by his wife of 38 years, Edna Whiddon, son John Whiddon (Kelly), son Ray Whiddon (Sandra), stepson James Young, stepson John Young (Chanin), stepdaughter Julie Camacho (Elieco), brother Jerry Whiddon (Karen), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Chapel, 210 E. Springer Ave., in Ridgecrest, CA. with a reception to follow in Calvary Chapel Cafe.