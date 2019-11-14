There will be two evening shows as well, one on Thursday Nov. 14 and one on Friday Nov. 15, both shows begin at 7 p.m. General admission for evening shows is $5, Children under 10, senior citizens $2.

“Cinderina” is a fractured fairytale, without the romance, which will be presented by Mount Shasta High School’s Drama Class, opening Nov. 14.

When a troubled Queen strays down to a former dungeon and tastes one of Cinderina’s cakes, she sets off an avalanche of events, which threatens the economy of the kingdom. Theatre goers will see all of their favorite characters: the devious duchess, the ugly step sisters, the Lord Chancelor and a mad chef who tries to out-do Cinderina and her not so naive friends in a “Royal Cake Competition.

This show is produced to entertain young children. As a result the show will be opening Thursday, Nov. 14at 10 a.m. in the Robert E. Novo Gymnasium, at Mount Shasta High School. with a matinee performance where general admission is $2.

There will be two evening shows as well, one on Thursday Nov. 14 and one on Friday Nov. 15, both shows begin at 7 p.m. General admission for evening shows is $5, Children under 10, senior citizens $2.

Veterans and active military personnel will be admitted free of charge as a “thank you” for their service. The show runs approximately 90 minutes, and is sure to leave the audience smiling.