Barnum teared up when he told about his landing in the Philippines and the men who were lost. He was also emotional when he remembered the poor public reception of the Vietnam veterans when they returned home.

Surrounded by family and friends, World War II veteran Harold Barnum received a Quilt of Valor in a presentation at the Redding Veterans Home on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The smiling Barnum, who has not lost his sense of humor, joked about his age, life, and his children.

He teared up when he told about his landing in the Philippines and the men who were lost. He was also emotional when he remembered the poor public reception of the Vietnam veterans when they returned home.

Tony Ginocchio opened the ceremony with personal remarks. Judy Sartor briefly explained the formation of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The quilt was created by ladies of the Shasta Lily Quilt Guild in Mount Shasta as part of its outreach program. This particular quilt was pieced by Donna Linebarger of Mount Shasta and quilted by former guild president Sally Eagleman.

Sartor, both a member of the Shasta Lily Quilt Guild and a representative of the State of Jefferson Quilters Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, read a Certificate of Recognition as a part of the formal presentation. Harold’s daughter, Marla Garrett of Reno, unfolded the quilt and wrapped him in it.

Mark Barnum, Harold’s son from Kansas, was afforded the honor of cutting the cake. Harold’s daughter, Jeanne Hilton of Mount Shasta, was unable to attend, as was son Eric Barnum of Oklahoma.

Malou Shannon, the photographer who documented the presentations, was born in the Philippines. She and Harold Barnum shared some personal moments about her homeland and the effects of the war. Harold was again emotional, but his memories of the war, lost comrades, and life in general were remarkably clear.