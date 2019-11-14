Burell gets 5-year state prison sentence, Soliz gets a year in jail

Two Taft woman were sentenced Wednesday for an assault and robbery on a third woman earlier this year.

Jacquelyn Burrell, 43, was sentenced to a five-year state prison term and Sarah Soliz, 37, received a one-year county jail sentence.

Both defendants pleaded no contest to robbery in a plea agreement to the attack on the victim in an alley in on May 31.

The victim told them she was walking in the north alley of the 400 block of San Emidio Street about 1 p.m. when the two suspects, who she knew, confronted her.

During the dispute, the victim told police, the suspects assaulted her, threatened her with pepper spray and then dragged her to a nearby house, where she was struck with a baseball bat and forced to surrender personal items, including a cell phone.

She was then released and went to the medical clinic for treatment of her injuries and police were called.

Burell and Soliz were arrested the next day.