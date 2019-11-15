All are suspicious, KCFD says

Three small brush fires broke out in Sandy Creek Friday morning.

Two of the fires were near the Taft College parking lot and the third was on the east side of the Sixth Street Bridge over the ditch.

The fires all broke out about 11 a.m. and are "suspicious in nature," according to the Kern County Fire Department.

No damage resulted from the fires.

At the time the fires broke out, public works crews, backed by Taft Police, were working to clear transients' encampments along Sandy Creek in another part of town.

City manager Craig Jones said the cleanup was taking place in the ditch South of Highway 33 as it runs to the north and west of the Sandy Creeks Estates residential development.

In an unrelated incident, a pickup was destroyed after it caught fire on Harrison Street just north of Grevillea at 11:40 a.m.