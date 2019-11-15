Using a banana and peanut butter as bait, a ring-tail cat was caught and released to the wild. Two days later a second ring-tail cat was captured and released at the same location.

Not one, but two seldom seen ring-tail cats have been captured from a home in McCloud.

A resident, who lives on Squaw Valley Road in McCloud asked for help to catch what he thought were squirrels in his house.

On the night of Nov. 5, a varmint large enough to push open a mostly closed door upstairs went into the resident’s kitchen and ate one whole banana and some graham crackers off the counter. The following night, the critter dragged a bundle of three bananas to the bottom of the stairwell. The next night the bunch of bananas were found in the upstairs room half eaten.

After inspection of the room, the only thing found was an uncovered wall socket where many cables run from and a live trap was placed next to the suspected spot of entrance.

Using a banana and peanut butter as bait, a ring-tail cat was caught and released to the wild. Two days later a second ring-tail cat was captured and released at the same location.

Retired veterinarian Vita Parker from Redding said that even though ring-tail cats are native to North America, they are scarce and seldom seen as they are nocturnal and mostly carnivores but do enjoy fruit. She said that they are not cats, but members of the raccoon family.

Though they are cute and soft looking, Parker advises to use caution and avoid these animals because they are wild.