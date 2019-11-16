Applications can be picked up at the Elks Office, from the last office on the right in the Arcade Hall, located at 326 N. Mount Shasta Blvd. They can also be picked up at the Mount Shasta Community Resource Center, located at 109 E. Lake Street.

The Mount Shasta Elks, along with the Mount Shasta Community Resource Center and Great Northern Services, are now accepting Christmas Food Basket sign-ups for families in need. Sign-ups run through Monday, Dec. 16.

Applications can be picked up at the Elks Office, from the last office on the right in the Arcade Hall, located at 326 N. Mount Shasta Blvd. They can also be picked up at the Mount Shasta Community Resource Center, located at 109 E. Lake Street.

Baskets are to be picked up in the Elks Arcade Hall on Saturday, December 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, with ID.

For further information, contact the Elks Office at 926-2138. The Mount Shasta Community Resource Center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.