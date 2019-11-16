More than 200 people came from around Siskiyou County on Monday, Nov. 11 to celebrate Veterans Day at the Living Memorial Sculpture Garden off of Highway 97.

Veterans Day. A day to remember those who have given their service and their lives for our freedom and the freedom of our allies.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey acknowledged Machine Gunner Dennis Smith USMC who fought in the Vietnam War by presenting Smith with his own military marine corps field jacket and cap along with a statue and a book of the Marine Corps complete history. Smith is the sculptor of the 10 sculptures that grace the Living Memorial Sculpture Garden and has served as its caretaker since 1996.

Keynote Speaker Col. Ed Connolly, Ret. USAF, talked about Veterans Day and how it started after WWI, “but became many more things for many – especially for the families of those who sacrificed their lives and the veterans who live it every day.” He shared sentimental stories of sacrifices and victories of veterans and of those still currently deployed.

He said veterans under the age of 30 are three times more likely to commit suicide. “Let’s help all America give strength to our troops and their families,” Connolly said.

Among those paying homage, Susan Snyder from Mount Shasta came dressed in her husband Scott’s 91A10 combat medic uniform. He wasn’t able to attend the ceremony due to his work as an engineer with Union Pacific.

Neil McDowell from Lake Shastina said he comes to the LMSG celebration every year in honor of his two Navy brothers that served in WWII and his father that served in WWI.

Eight year-old Leon Andrews from Weed came with his family to honor his great uncle Carl Smith, who served in the Air Force in the Koran War.

“I feel proud to be here and honor our veterans,” Andrews said.

The names of 16 honorably discharged veterans were added to the Hot LZ Memorial Wall, which was erected 21 years ago by the Kiwanis Service Club. There are already 3,000 names engraved there, including those of veterans who served as far back as the Civil War.

Suzanne Breceda, Robert Menzies and Nancy Wallace read off the names, ranks and the war or conflict each veteran served in. They include: CPL Harry “Bill” W. Jones USMC –Vietnam; PFC Donald W. Granton USMC – Vietnam; SP4 Charles J. Laws USA – Vietnam; SGT Paul V Dopulos USMC-Vietnam; A03 Paul V. Dopulos Jr. USMC – Vietnam; SGT Savannah J. Cannon USMC-GWOT; BMSN Daniel C. Johnson USN – Vietnam; PFC Bernard H. Hendrix Sr. USA – WWII; SGT Bernard H. Hendrix Jr. USA – Vietnam; EN3 Wallace M. Beard USN – Vietnam; SP4 Gorden L. Lensing USA – Vietnam; PFC Stanley E. Jantzer USA – WWII; PFC Theodore A. Zimbelman USMC – Vietnam; SGM David N. Crichton USA – Vietnam; and PVT-1 Carl Smith USA – Korean War.

Gillies Robertson with the Jefferson Bagpipe Band played as the Color Guard from the Marine Corps League Siskiyou Detachment 936 and American Legion Post 1224 gave a Three Gun Salute as Dr. Scott Durbin played “Taps” on the bugle.

The Yreka High School Ensemble sang the National Anthem along with “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful.”

Rev. John Lawrence gave a benediction ending the ceremony in prayer as Amazing Grace was played on the bagpipes.