Christmas display is one of top 10 in California, according to L.A. Times

HolidayLights at CALM is gearing up for its 17th holiday season and will return Saturday, Nov. 30 and run nightly through Jan. 4, except on Christmas, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (gates close at 8:30 p.m.). The event attracts more than 65,000 people each year, who come to take in a dazzling musical tree show and creative, animated displays with more than 3 million colorful, energy-efficient LED lights. HolidayLights is designed and installed by Bakersfield resident Josh Barnett and his company Lightasmic!

Voted best annual event by readers of The Bakersfield Californian and one of the top ten light shows in the western U.S. by the Los Angeles Times, HolidayLights has become a holiday tradition in Kern County and is looking to add to its growing accolades.

The event is in the running as one of the best zoo light shows in the U.S. in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Poll. The 10 winning events, based on votes, will be announced on Friday, Dec. 13.

Tickets to HolidayLights are $12 for adults; $10 for seniors 60 and older and teens age 13-17; $6 for youth 3-12, and free to children 3 or younger.

CALM members get a 50 percent discount and military get a $2-off discount. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Kern Schools Federal Credit Union branches (beginning Nov. 22).

Guests wanting to avoid the weekend crowds can take advantage of $2-off tickets Monday-Thursday on Dec. 2-5 and Dec. 9-12.

Admission includes free train rides on the Candy Cane Express and on a giant merry-go-round.

Food and drinks are available for purchase from a concession stand operated by Teen Challenge.

HolidayLights is CALM’s largest fundraiser and every dollar raised stays at CALM to help improve the facility and its programs.