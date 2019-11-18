Suspects claim to have kidnapped a loved one

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has received reports throughout the county of subjects attempting to extort money from the public.

On several occasions over the past week, citizens have been contacted either via telephone or through social media that a loved one ( a child, parent or sibling) had been kidnapped.

The subjects then demanded a ransom for the return of the family member. These incidents have been investigated and are unfounded.

The phone numbers/accounts used by the suspects are disconnected upon call back and appear to originate from out of the state or out of the country.