On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Siskiyou County Office of Education SAFE (Siskiyou Afterschool For Everyone) Program in conjunction with the Dunsmuir Elementary School SAFE program sponsored a Makerspace Workshop held at Dunsmuir Elementary School.

A makerspace is a room that contains tools and components, allowing students to enter with an idea and leave with a complete project. The goal of makerspaces is to allow students to explore, create new things, or improve things that already exist; while working together to learn, collaborate, and share.

DES has an incredible makerspace room thanks to school administrator Susan Keeler and SAFE site coordinator Kelli O’Connor, both of whom were opened their program up to other SAFE personnel in order to promote the design and operation of the space.

Workshop presenters Pat and Heather O’Connor explained the brainstorming and steps that went into developing the room at DES, tips for keeping a makerspace stocked, and they presented several hands-on activities for participants to engage in, including individual sign making and an earthquake table.

Participants were also shown an augmented reality sandtable, various iPad run robots, and how to operate a 3D printer and vinyl cutter, all activities which are available to students during SAFE.

Workshop attendees toured a newly decorated bathroom made possible through signs designed and cut by the students on the vinyl cutter. Participants were also given a tour of DES’s sensory room.