Reckless driving, traffic accident invesigated

10:52 Violation Court Orders

Occurred on Quail Ct. . Disposition: Completed.

11:26 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Adams St, Ford City. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Completed.

11:47 Animal Control

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

12:20 False Alarms

Occurred at Frosty King on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

3:05 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Third St/Center St. Disposition: Unfounded.

3:17 Trespassing

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: Completed.

5:06 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Kern St/Sixth St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

5:08 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Skate Park on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Completed.

5:41 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on E. Warren St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:09 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on North St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:12 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Completed.

8:36 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Ash St. Disposition: Unfounded.

8:14 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred at Rails To Trails/Church St. Disposition: Completed.

10:17 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at PG&E, Gardner Field Rd, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:29 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Tenth St/Kern St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:31 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Hwy 119/Wood St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:50 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Pico St, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:57 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Gardner Field Rd/Commerce Wy. Disposition: Report Taken.

3:27 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:43 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on North St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:55 Assist other Departments

Occurred on N. Lincoln St. Disposition: Outside Assist.