fire breaks out just after 9 a.m.

Fire destroyed an apartment unit in the 300 block of Warren Street in Taft Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at 9:15 a.m. in the rear unit of a small complex at 309 Warren Street.

It is unknown if is was occupied.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check tafmidwaydriller.com for updates as they become available.