Storage building destroyed, six apartments units left without power

A small storage building at the rear of a six-unit apartment complex was destroyed by a fire that is under investigations

The fire not only destroyed the 800-square foot structure behind 309 Warren but left the residents of the six units without power.

The fire was reported at 9:15 a.m. and the structure was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

There was no smoke of fire damage to the nearby occupied apartments, firefighters said, but the electrical box for the units was damaged by the fire and will have to be repaired before power can be resored to the complex.

Total damage was estimated at $80,000.

Arson investigators were called the scene.

It is the fourth fire reported in the Taft area in less than a week.

Last Friday, three small fires broke out in Sandy Creek between Taylor Street and Sixth, and on Sunday a suspicious fire damaged a vacant garage.

A pickup also burned Friday on Harrison Street near Grevillea.