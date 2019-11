Forgery, stolen vehicle, vandalism investigated

7:39 Animal Control

Occurred at First St/Kern St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:48 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:09 Stolen Vehicle

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:15 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

10:35 Vandalism - Less than $1,000 Occurred at Micma Properties, LLc on Center St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:32 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St/Second St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:35 Forgery - Documents Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Report Taken.

3:03 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Main St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:07 Theft under $50 occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Report Taken.

3:35 Pedestrian Check Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:42 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at West Kern Water District, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

3:45 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:49 Animal Control

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

4:10 Found Property Report

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. Disposition: Report Taken.

4:27 False Alarms

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: False Alarm.

4:31 Theft under $50

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

5:48 Assist Stranded Motorist

Officer initiated activity at Cedar St/Harrison St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

7:14 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

occurred at 7-11 on Sixth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:30 Scavenger

Occurred on Front St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:00 Misc - Patrol Check Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:37 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Main St. Disposition: Completed.

10:10 Pedestrian Check Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:34 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:43 Assist other Departments l

Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:35 DUI, no accident Officer initiated activity at Adkisson Wy/E. Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:24 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Unfounded.

2:43 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Front St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:10 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Main St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

4:30 False Alarms

Officer initiated activity at G&A Mini Mart, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: False Alarm.

4:46 Assist other Departments

Occurred on S. Kern St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:25 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Main St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

5:34 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:43 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Front St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.