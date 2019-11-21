David L. Simons passed away on July 4, 2019 with his wife and children by his side. He fought a 16 month battle with two types of cancer, but was only able to beat one. He was born November 1, 1952, in San Jose, California, the eldest son of Edward and Bonnie Simons.

Dave grew up in San Jose, along with his three brothers, and lived at Senter Park which his parents operated. While exploring California with his extended family, he developed a deep love for the McCloud area and the outdoor opportunities that were available. Dave graduated from Willow Glen High School in 1970, then moved to Siskiyou County to attend College of the Siskiyous. Dave lived in McCloud, where he was a seasonal firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service at the Harris Springs Fire Station and the McCloud Ranger District.

Shortly after moving to McCloud, Dave met his future wife Sharon, who he married in 1974. After a brief time living in the Bay Area, Dave and Sharon moved back to McCloud to raise their family. Dave returned to his firefighting job at the McCloud Ranger District and went on to spend his career with the federal government. During his time with the Forest Service he served many roles in the wildland firefighting command structure, was a seasonal tree planter, managed thousands of acres of tree plantations, oversaw large forest management projects as a NEPA planner, and was a Union Steward for the United Federation of Federal Employees.

Working for the Forest Service allowed Dave to be a steward of the forest resources. Away from work, Dave’s life was centered around being able to enjoy the surrounding area at all times of the year, from finding the right silver tip Christmas tree or steelhead fishing in the winter, to hunting mushrooms or fishing for wild trout in lower Squaw Valley Creek in the spring, to woodcutting or picking wild fruit in the summer, to hunting deer and pheasants in the fall, all with his family.

Dave served many years with the McCloud Volunteer Fire Department as the Captain of Engine 5 and as an EMT. During the mid-80s, Dave was the chairman for the McCloud Ambulance Fund and led many successful fundraisers to purchase a new ambulance for the town. Among them was chartering passenger train rides behind the McCloud River Railroad #25 to Obie and Signal Butte in 1985. When his children were old enough to hunt, Dave became a volunteer hunter safety instructor and helped teach the annual hunter safety class in McCloud.

In 2002, Dave and Sharon moved to Rawlins, Wyoming, where he received a promotion with the Bureau of Land Management. Living in Wyoming afforded Dave new outdoor opportunities that were not available in California, including being able to hunt deer, elk, and pronghorn every fall. Dave retired in 2015 from the BLM Cascades Field Office in Salem, Oregon, after 45 years with the federal government. In his final years one of his greatest joys was being able to spend as much time as he could with his three grandchildren.

Dave is survived by his wife Sharon of Salem, Oregon; sons Aaron of Redding, California and Matthew of Carson City, Nevada; daughter, Shella Glavin (Josh) of Eugene, Oregon; grandchildren, Dakoda, Brody, and Levi Glavin; brothers Dan (Anne) and Tom (Becky) of McCloud; sister-in-law, Laurie of Las Vegas, Nevada; 2 nieces; and 4 nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lee.

No services will be held. Please remember Dave by supporting local hunter safety education programs.