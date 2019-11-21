Dear President Trump,

Thank you so much for giving a full pardon to Clint Lorance and Mathew Golsteyn and for returning Edward Gallagher to the rank he held before the trial where he was found not guilty. I was so elated. I know it is possible for you to pardon all of those warriors who are supported by United American Patriots. That would be most appreciated by all. And cancel Obama’s Rules of Engagement! Those guys were in a war! Look at how many bombs have maimed our men and women, which their citizens made. Some of those wars are thousands of years old. We need to bring our warriors home right now. The bankers are filling their pockets.

I also want to thank you for doing such a good job as our president and for withstanding all of the garbage that the Demo Rats (persons who back-stab) are putting upon you.

I am very uncomfortable with the look in the eyes of Adam Schiff. What the Demo Rats are doing with this impeachment is sneaky and rotten to the core. The way they have gone about it is shameful. They would not be doing this to you if you were a member of the Illuminati.

Hillary has some serious health problems and she may not even be alive. (9/11 episode) She had two doubles and one quit.

I also know you are going through a test from God and you seem to be doing very well, but it is stressful.

Nancy Pelosi has become a millionaire since she has been in Congress, as have been others. It is past time for all of those who have said things about you where they should be in jail, to now be put in jail. Just keep breathing correctly, and how you blink your eyes, or they will blame you for that also.

I always call to the angels to watch over you and your family and where you live, and to help you to say the correct things. As well as that you will be found innocent by the Senate, or perhaps this impeachment by the House will fall apart because of their disgustful psychology. I also pray this for all lightbearers, potential lightbearers and lightbearers who should not be lost!

Oh! One more thing: Ezekiel 28:18 – “Thou hast defiled thy sanctuaries (Congress/government) by the multitude of thine iniquities, by the iniquity of thy traffick. (Illegal dealings). Therefore will I bring forth a fire from the midst of thee, it shall devour thee, and I will bring thee to ashes upon the earth in sight of all them that behold thee.”

Nita Still

Yreka