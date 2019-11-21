Anyone who views the exhibit will surely leave the museum with an extensive knowledge of the many ways in which the local area and its residents played a key role in aviation throughout the twentieth century.

Siskiyou County’s distinguished aviators, aerial firefighting, and two local Word War II-era plane crashes are just a few of the topics covered in the Siskiyou County Museum’s new exhibit highlighting local aviation history. Quartz Valley resident and aviation business owner Terry Weathers thought up the exhibit idea approximately two years ago. A group of six key individuals along with the museum staff and approximately twelve other contributors made that vision a reality. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the exhibit was held at the museum on Nov. 12. The display will remain indefinitely.

Larry Alexander, Scott Valley resident and director of The REC in Fort Jones, is the son of the late Major Robert “Bob” Alexander – one of four distinguished Siskiyou County aviators honored by the display. Alexander attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and called the exhibit “an outstanding display for the public.” He posited that many locals are unaware of Siskiyou County’s impressive aviation history.

Siskiyou County’s airports, navigational aids, and general and sport aviation – including hot air ballooning – are also focuses of the exhibit.

Exhibit contributor Steve Pestana emceed the Nov. 12 ribbon cutting ceremony and said that the display team received positive feedback from all who attended. He expressed, “Siskiyou County Museum staff and volunteers hope that the new aviation history exhibit will not only preserve and highlight a little known topic of local history, but might also inspire young visitors to reach for the stars.”

The museum’s History of Aviation in Siskiyou County exhibit will be on display indefinitely. The museum is located at 910 S. Main St. in Yreka and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It can be reached by calling (530) 842-3836. Admission is $3 for ages 13 and older, $1 for ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.

An extensive article on the exhibit, including interviews with its contributors and relatives of the distinguished aviators, will be featured in the Nov. 27 edition of the Siskiyou Daily News.