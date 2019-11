Theft arrest, vandalism report



7:07 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Sunset Ln. Disposition: Report Taken.

7:26 Disturbing the Peace occurred on Main St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:35 Found Property Report occurred at Fifth St/San Emidio St. Disposition: Completed.

7:42 Assist other Departments

Occurred on A St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

7:43 Animal Control

Occurred on Cypress Ln. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:20 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:13 Suspicious Person occurred at Second St/Main St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:45 Animal Control Officer initiated activity at E. Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:05 Animal Control

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:17 Animal Control

Occurred on E. Lucard St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:47 Animal Control occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

1:23 False Alarms occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: False Alarm.

1:36 Theft under $50 occurred on Harding Av.Disposition: Report Taken.

1:40 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

2:20 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:10 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

occurred at Devon's Body Shop on Main St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

7:20 Found Property Report

Occurred at Taft Fox Theatre on Center St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:30 Scavenger occurred on Front St. Disposition: Completed.

8:11 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:32 Traffic Stop Officer initiated activity at Williams Way/E. Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:21 Trespassing occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Unfounded.

9:31 Theft under $50 occurred at 7-11 on Sixth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:21 False Alarms occurred at Pizza Hut on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.